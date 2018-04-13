After Argument, Ola Cabbie Drives With Passenger On Bonnet At Delhi's IGI Airport, Arrested

An Ola cab driver was arrested after he allegedly drove for about 500 metres with a passenger, a Sashastra Seema Bal staff, stuck in the bonnet of his car from Indira Gandhi Airport’s domestic terminal in New Delhi after an argument.

Hindustan Times reported that the incident took place on April 2 when the passenger had arrived from Port Blair on a SpiceJet flight around 5pm and booked the cab from the domestic terminal. After the cab arrived for pick-up, the man, who was with his wife and three children, put luggage in car’s boot that resulted in an argument. Soon, the cab driver canceled the trip.

DCP (airport) Sanjay Bhatia told HT that the driver asked them not to put luggage in the boot as there wasn’t sufficient space due to the CNG cylinder.

The passenger, however, remained adamant and sat on the bonnet of the vehicle, preventing the Ola driver from leaving the place. The angry driver, however, sped away with the man perched on the bonnet of the car. The police later chased the car and the driver was arrested from around 500 metres away from the airport.

The passenger, who sustained injuries after falling off the car, was rushed to AIIMS for treatment.

In a similar incident, a video has surfaced purportedly showing a youth clinging to the bonnet of the vehicle of Ramnagar block development officer (BDO) in Bareilly district for about four kilometres.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when villagers went to BDO Pankaj Kumar Gautam demanding second instalment for construction of toilets.

A youth identified as Brij Pal tried to stop the BDO but as the official did not stop his vehicle, the youth held the bonnet and kept hanging on it. The BDO stopped the car only after driving for four kilometers.

Cross FIRs have been registered in the incident by both the parties at Aonla Police Station, the police said.

District magistrate Virendra Kumar Singh said he has come to know about the incident and has constituted a three-member committee headed by Chief Development Officer (CDO) to probe the incident.

(With PTI inputs)