Afghanistan: At Least 15 Security Personnel Killed, 26 Injured In Taliban Attacks

Afghan Taliban attacked a number of security check posts in Jawzjan province of the northern Aghanistan provice on Sunday night, resulting in the death of at least 15 security personnel.

The attack, which took place in Qosh Tepa district also resulted in a further 26 security force personnel being injured, TOLO News cited sources as saying.

Authorities have issued warnings that unless air support is provided to aid the forces, the district will be claimed by the Taliban militants. "Clashes are still ongoing in the district," officials were also quoted by TOLO News as saying.

However, a security policeman, Kamaluddin Yawar stated that "four security forces were killed in the attack and four others were wounded."

"At least 30 Taliban were killed and 19 others including their shadow district governor were wounded in the attack. Two security check posts were also fallen to the Taliban," Yawar added.

The Taliban have also confirmed the attack.

(ANI)