Adnan Sami Says His Staff Members Mistreated, Called 'Indian Dogs' At Kuwait Airport

Singer Adnan Sami has claimed that his staff members were mistreated and called "Indian dogs" at the Kuwait airport immigration. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has taken note of the matter.

Sami was in Kuwait for a live performance when his staff members faced the humiliation.

He drew the attention of the government regarding the incident via Twitter on Sunday.

"We came to your city with love and our Indian brethren embraced us with it. You gave no support. Kuwaiti airport immigration mistreated my staff for no reason and called them 'Indian dogs'! When you were contacted, you did nothing! How dare the Kuwaitis behave like this with arrogance," Adnan tweeted to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

@indembkwt We came 2 ur city wt luv & our Indian brethren embraced us with it. U gave no support. Kuwaiti airport immigration mistreated my staff 4 no reason & called thm ‘Indian Dogs’! Wn u wr contacted u did nothing!! How dare d Kuwaitis behave like this with arrogance?! pic.twitter.com/9OPfuPiTW1 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 6, 2018

Later, Sami tagged Sushma Swaraj and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

He also thanked Swaraj for the "ever so prompt reply".

Later, when the minister of state for home affairs, Kiren Rijiju wrote to Adnan, assuring him that Swaraj was looking into the matter, the singer replied: "Thank you so much for your concern my dear. Sushma Swaraj is a lady full of heart and she is in touch with me and is looking after our people.

Thank you so much for your concern my dear. @SushmaSwaraj is a lady full of heart & she is in touch with me & is looking after our people.. I’m so proud that she is our foreign minister & looks after us all over the world. https://t.co/2KjCIyRG6f — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 6, 2018

"I'm so proud that she is our foreign minister & looks after us all over the world".

