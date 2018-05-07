The Website
07 May 2018 National

Adityanath To Resume Election Campaign In Karnataka Today

Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is all set to resume his campaign in poll-bound Karnataka today.

A star campaigner for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for Karnataka polls, Adityanath is expected to visit Chennabasava Patta Devara Mutt in Bhalki town at 10:10 am. He is also scheduled to address a public meeting there.

Adityanath will also be addressing five public meetings later in the day at Humnabad, Gokak, Yemakanmardi village, Khanapur and Belgaum Rural.

Adityanath was scheduled to campaign in Karnataka till May 5 but he had to cut short his election campaign tour after the deadly dust storms in Uttar Pradesh.

With less than a week left for the Karnataka Assembly elections, the BJP has intensified its electoral battle through rigorous campaigns across the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is campaigning extensively in a bid to dethrone the Congress-led Karnataka government. On Sunday, he addressed rallies in Chitradurga, Raichur, Jamakhandi and Hubli.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect representatives to the 224-seat assembly. The results will be declared on May 15.

(ANI)

