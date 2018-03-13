The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
13 March 2018 Last Updated at 12:35 pm National

Aditya Narayan Arrested For Ramming His Car Into Autorickshaw Injuring Two Persons, Gets Bail Later

Aditya (30), who was behind the wheel of Mercedes car, hit an auto rickshaw on Lokhandwala Back Road this noon, said a Versova police station official.
Outlook Web Bureau
Aditya Narayan Arrested For Ramming His Car Into Autorickshaw Injuring Two Persons, Gets Bail Later
Aditya Narayan Arrested For Ramming His Car Into Autorickshaw Injuring Two Persons, Gets Bail Later
outlookindia.com
2018-03-13T12:43:55+0530

Playback singer Udit Narayan's son Aditya was arrested on Monday after he allegedly rammed his high-end car into an autorickshaw in suburban Andheri, leaving two persons injured, police said.

Aditya (30), who was behind the wheel of Mercedes car, hit an auto rickshaw on Lokhandwala Back Road this noon, said a Versova police station official.

Following the incident, Aditya shifted the injured persons, identified as Rajkumar Palekar (64), the auto driver, and Surekha Shivekar (32), a passenger, to nearby hospital, he said.

Advertisement opens in new window

Based on the statement of Shivekar, Versova police registered a complaint against the actor-singer under sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, the official said.

"Aditya Narayan was arrested and released as all offences registered against him are bailable," said DCP (zone IX) Paramjit Dahiya.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Udit Narayan Delhi - New Delhi National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 2009 IPL Case: Ex-BCCI Boss Srinivasan And Former Treasurer Pandove Cross-Examined
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters