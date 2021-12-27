Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Adani Group To Start Exporting Coal From Australian Mines

The firm had in July this year stated that it has struck coal and exposed the first of coal seams at the Carmichael project in Queensland.

Adani Group To Start Exporting Coal From Australian Mines
Adani Group To Start Exporting Coal From Australian Mines | PTI

Trending

Adani Group To Start Exporting Coal From Australian Mines
outlookindia.com
2021-12-27T17:31:20+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 5:31 pm

The Adani Group shall convene its export of high quality, low sulphur coal from its Carmichael mine in Australia as early as this week, tapping a new multi-decade source to meet energy needs.

"The first shipment of high-quality coal from the Carmichael mine is being assembled at the North Queensland Export Terminal in Bowen ready for export as planned," Bravus Mining & Resources - Adani Group's Australian mining company - said in a statement. The exports, a source said, may start as early as within this week.

The conglomerate run by India's second-richest man Gautam Adani has planned an initial production of 10 million tonnes a year from the mines in the Galilee Basin. The coal has low sulphur content and high calorific value.

Related Stories

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: 76 SC Lawyers Write To Chief Justice To Take Action

"We have already secured the market for the 10 million tonnes per annum of coal that will be produced at the Carmichael mine," it said. "That coal will be sold at index adjusted pricing, meaning all taxes and royalties will be paid in Australia." The firm did not share pricing details.

Coal is almost entirely destined for India, where fossil fuel is used to generate nearly 70 per cent of the electricity.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

The Carmichael project, proposed in 2010, had provoked a sustained campaign by climate activists in Australia and other places globally, forcing banks and insurers not to work with the Adani group. The ports-to-energy conglomerate self-financed the project and reduced its size to a sixth of its potential (60 million tonnes).

BNY Mellon last month said it would stop working with Adani in Australia, the latest institution to do so.

The Carmichael mine is located in the North Galilee Basin, more than 300 kilometres from the Queensland coastline and approximately 160 km north-west of Clermont in regional Queensland.

Carmichael coal will contribute to Adani Group's burgeoning energy portfolio that is designed to create a sustainable energy mix, incorporating, thermal power, solar power, wind power and gas.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Gautam Adani India Australia Adani Group Coal India Coal Mine
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Children's Vaccination | Registrations Begin On Jan 1 But Experts Remain Unsure

Children's Vaccination | Registrations Begin On Jan 1 But Experts Remain Unsure

Outlook Web Desk / In his speech on Christmas, PM Modi added that the vaccination for children will reduce their worries of going to schools and boost the fight against the pandemic.

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power in 2022?

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power in 2022?

Mitrajit Bhattacharya / What are the key issues the state will vote for in upcoming Assembly elections?

'Blessing In Disguise' For Kohli: Shastri On Split Captaincy

'Blessing In Disguise' For Kohli: Shastri On Split Captaincy

Soumitra Bose / India's ex-head coach feels that during COVID-19 times, it's too hard on one man to lead in all formats.

Nagaland Civilian Killing: Oting Revives Bitter, Painful Memories For Nagas

Nagaland Civilian Killing: Oting Revives Bitter, Painful Memories For Nagas

Rupa Chinai / India’s Northeast is the last bastion of resistance against rapacious, extractive policies that seek to bankrupt the earth within the lifespan of one generation.

Advertisement