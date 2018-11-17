Ad Guru And Theatre Personality Alyque Padamsee Dies At 90

﻿
Mr Padamsee was best known for his role as Muhammad Ali Jinnah in 1982 historical drama "Gandhi".

Outlook Web Bureau 17 November 2018
File Photo
2018-11-17T12:48:58+0530

Noted ad guru and theatre personality Alyque Padamsee died on Saturday in Mumbai. He was 90.

Padamsee was the former Chief Executive of advertising firm Lintas in India and helped it to become one of the top creative agencies in the country. He later became the regional coordinator for Lintas in South Asia.

Padamsee was best known for his role as Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Richard Attenborough's Oscar winner “Gandhi”.

A renowned personality in English theatre productions, he produced notable plays like "Evita", "Jesus Christ Superstar" and "Broken Images".

He achieved global fame in the brand advertising with memorable campaigns like the Liril girl in a waterfall, Lalitaji in Surf, Hamara Bajaj, MRF Muscle Man and the Kamasutra Couple among others.

He received Padma Shri  award in 2000.

(With inputs from agencies)

