July 02, 2021
Home  »  Website  »   »  Actress Yami Gautam Under ED Surveillance For Money Laundering Case

Actress Yami Gautam Under ED Surveillance For Money Laundering Case

The case, they said, pertains to transactions of about Rs 1.5 crore deposited in a bank account. She has been summoned earlier too but she could not depose, the sources said.

Outlook Web Desk 02 July 2021, Last Updated at 2:00 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Actress Yami Gautam Under ED Surveillance For Money Laundering Case
Enforcement Directorate summoned actress Yami Gautam on Friday to interrogate the case of FEMA violation
PTI
Actress Yami Gautam Under ED Surveillance For Money Laundering Case
outlookindia.com
2021-07-02T14:00:22+05:30

For the second time, the federal investigative agency Enforcement Directorate (ED)  summoned Bollywood actress Yami Gautam for interoogation in connection with a case related to alleged kinfringement of the foreign exchange law, official sources said on Friday.

According to the sources, the 32-year-old actor has been asked to appear before the central probe agency next week in Mumbai.

She has been summoned earlier too but she could not depose, the sources said.

The case, they said, pertains to transactions of about Rs 1.5 crore deposited in a bank account.

The investigation is being done under the civil proceedings of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the sources said.

Gautam has worked in a number of Hindi films apart from a few made in Tamil and Telugu. 

Last month, she got married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

(With PTI Inputs) 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Pakistan Cricket Board Announces Hike For Centrally-contracted Players - Check Details Here

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Yami Gautam New Delhi Money laundering Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) Enforcement Directorate (ED) Yami Gautam

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos