Actress Yami Gautam Under ED Surveillance For Money Laundering Case

For the second time, the federal investigative agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Bollywood actress Yami Gautam for interoogation in connection with a case related to alleged kinfringement of the foreign exchange law, official sources said on Friday.

According to the sources, the 32-year-old actor has been asked to appear before the central probe agency next week in Mumbai.

She has been summoned earlier too but she could not depose, the sources said.

The case, they said, pertains to transactions of about Rs 1.5 crore deposited in a bank account.

The investigation is being done under the civil proceedings of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the sources said.

Gautam has worked in a number of Hindi films apart from a few made in Tamil and Telugu.

Last month, she got married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

(With PTI Inputs)

