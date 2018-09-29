﻿
Home »  Website »  Society »  Actor Vinay Pathak On Incidents Of Sexual Harassment Of Female Actors In The Industry

Actor Vinay Pathak On Incidents Of Sexual Harassment Of Female Actors In The Industry

Referring to the Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar's incident, Bollywood actor Vinay Pathak said sexual harassment of female actors are very unfortunate and should not mar a woman's talent

Outlook Web Bureau 29 September 2018
Actor Vinay Pathak On Incidents Of Sexual Harassment Of Female Actors In The Industry
Bollywood actor Vinay Pathak talks about incidents of sexual harassment of female actors
Actor Vinay Pathak On Incidents Of Sexual Harassment Of Female Actors In The Industry
outlookindia.com
2018-09-29T11:28:29+0530

He said this here while reacting to the ongoing controversy surrounding actress Tanushree Dutta's claim of sexual harassment.

Tanushree, who had first made the allegation against veteran actor Nana Patekar in 2008, put the spotlight once again on her unsavoury experience of working with the actor in the film "Horn 'Ok' Pleassss", through a recent interview.

"I do not know them personally and cannot comment on him or her. But I think it is very unfortunate, absolutely wrong and it's not done. I think if it happens with women who are very integral part of our industry, is very unfortunate,"said Pathak.

The actor also noted it is not everybody who indulges in such acts, and said he stands against any sort of violence. "Women in the film industry are brave for the very fact that they face such things and still they achieve and accomplish so much," he said.

"An incident like this should not mar the talent of a brave woman. I think everybody including the production house, the directors and actors all should oppose it," said Pathak, who was in the city as part of a judge's panel that included actor Churni Ganguly and film-maker Anindita Sarbadicari.

Twenty four two-minute short films created by youth leaders from India and Bangladesh were screened at the event on Friday. A film entitled "Eggs" by Sanjukta Sarkar, that dealt with silent discrimination between girls and boys emerged as the best film.

Sudeshna Roy, filmmaker and member of the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child, said "the conversation on gender-based violence had started long back and it will go on".

 IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau India Bollywood: Best of the Worst Bollywood Sexual Harassment & Misconduct Society

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Apple Executive Killed After Cop Opens Fire During Late-Night Check In Lucknow
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters