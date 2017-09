Actor Mukesh Rishi was challaned by the Delhi Traffic Police for riding a motorcycle wearing a crown instead of a helmet.

The actor is playing the role of Ravan in a Ramlila production being held at the Red Fort grounds. A video of him riding the motorcycle around India Gate in full costume had gone viral yesterday, prompting the police to send him a notice.

He reached the Delhi Traffic Police headquarters on Friday and paid the fine, said a senior officer.