Actor, Director Neeraj Vora Dies Aged 54

Actor, director and writer Neeraj Vora breathed his last on Thursday after battling coma for over a year.

He was 54.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit mourned the demise of his 'dear friend' on social media and said Vora was on ventilator from the last few days and expired due to multi organ failure.

"Sad to know that one the finest Actor,Writer,Director,Producer & a dear friend Neeraj Vora passed away early morning at #Criticare Hospital. Juhu. The Creamation will be held at 3 pm at SantaCruz West #Mumbai. Opp Police station.#RIP," he tweeted.

"Writer,Director,Actor,Producer Neeraj Vora was on ventilator from last 4 days & expired due to multi organ failure. The Creamation will be held today at 3 pm today at the Santa Cruz west. Creamation Ground," he added.

Vora has acted in films like Company, Pukar, Rangeela, Satya, Baadshah and Mann.

He penned down Hera Pheri and directed Phir Hera Pheri and Chachi 420.

(ANI)