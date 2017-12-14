The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
14 December 2017 Last Updated at 10:19 am Arts & Entertainment News Analysis

Actor, Director Neeraj Vora Dies Aged 54

Vora has acted in films like Company, Pukar, Rangeela, Satya, Baadshah and Mann.
Outlook Web Bureau
Actor, Director Neeraj Vora Dies Aged 54
Courtesy: TV Grab/YouTube
Actor, Director Neeraj Vora Dies Aged 54
outlookindia.com
2017-12-14T10:20:24+0530

Actor, director and writer Neeraj Vora breathed his last on Thursday after battling coma for over a year.

He was 54.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit mourned the demise of his 'dear friend' on social media and said Vora was on ventilator from the last few days and expired due to multi organ failure.

"Sad to know that one the finest Actor,Writer,Director,Producer & a dear friend Neeraj Vora passed away early morning at #Criticare Hospital. Juhu. The Creamation will be held at 3 pm at SantaCruz West #Mumbai. Opp Police station.#RIP," he tweeted.

Advertisement opens in new window

"Writer,Director,Actor,Producer Neeraj Vora was on ventilator from last 4 days & expired due to multi organ failure. The Creamation will be held today at 3 pm today at the Santa Cruz west. Creamation Ground," he added.

 

Vora has acted in films like Company, Pukar, Rangeela, Satya, Baadshah and Mann.

He penned down Hera Pheri and directed Phir Hera Pheri and Chachi 420.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Celebs Arts & Entertainment Obituaries Arts & Entertainment News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Gujarat Polls: PM Modi, BJP Top Guns Advani, Jaitley To Cast Vote In Final Phase Today
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters