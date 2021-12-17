Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Active COVID-19 cases in country decline to 86,415

The active cases comprise 0.25 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.38 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

Active COVID-19 cases in country decline to 86,415
Daily positivity rate has been less than two percent for the last 74 days.

Trending

Active COVID-19 cases in country decline to 86,415
outlookindia.com
2021-12-17T10:45:33+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 10:45 am

India logged 7,447 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,47,26,049, while the active cases declined to 86,415, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. 

The death toll climbed to 4,76,869 with 391 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 50 days now.

A decline of 830 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.59 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for the last 74 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.63  per cent. It has been below one per cent for the last 33 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,41,62,765, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.37 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded  135.99 crore. 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.  

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

The 391 new fatalities include 320 from Kerala and 19 from Maharashtra. Of the 320 deaths in Kerala, 36 were recorded over the last few days and 284 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a Kerala state government release said on Thursday.

A total of 4,76,869 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,41,317 from Maharashtra, 43,946 from Kerala, 38,279 from Karnataka, 36,656 from Tamil Nadu, 25,100 from Delhi, 22,915 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,645 from  West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Active Covid Cases COVID Fatalities Death Toll
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Kolkata's Durga Puja Receives UNESCO Heritage Status

Kolkata's Durga Puja Receives UNESCO Heritage Status

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Is BJP Engineering A Mechanism To Dilute Autonomy Resolution In Kashmir?

Is BJP Engineering A Mechanism To Dilute Autonomy Resolution In Kashmir?

Naseer Ganai / Omar Abdullah, the National Conference vice president said that the BJP in J&K is making efforts to set up a state assembly which would nullify the autonomy resolution.

Farm Laws Repeal May Have Little Impact On BJP's Popularity In Upcoming Punjab Polls

Farm Laws Repeal May Have Little Impact On BJP's Popularity In Upcoming Punjab Polls

Harish Manav / As parties start preparing for the upcoming elections in Punjab, the recent repeal of the Farm Laws seems do have had any effect so far on BJP's popularity in the state.

Asian Champions Trophy: India Vs Pakistan In Battle Of Titans

Asian Champions Trophy: India Vs Pakistan In Battle Of Titans

Outlook Web Bureau / The Asian giants shared honours in the 2018 edition after rain washed out the final in Muscat, Oman.

Biden-nominated US Envoy To India | Who Is Eric Garcetti And What Are His Views Towards India

Biden-nominated US Envoy To India | Who Is Eric Garcetti And What Are His Views Towards India

Outlook Web Desk / Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is the 42nd Mayor of Los Angeles has been nominated to be the US Ambassador to India. Who is Garcetti and what are his thoughts about India?

Advertisement