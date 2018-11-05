Accused Involved In Killing Of J&K BJP Leader, His Brother Identified: Governor Satya Pal Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said Monday that the accused involved in killing senior BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother in Kishtwar district have been identified and will be brought to book soon.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state secretary Anil Parihar, 52, and his brother, Ajeet Parihar, 55, were killed on November 1 by suspected militants when they were walking towards their home in Parihar mohalla at around 8.40 pm.

It has been proved that it was an incident of militancy, he said, adding that it "was an act of frustration on the part of militants and Pakistan".

"Those people (killers of BJP senior leader and his brother) have been identified. Soon, results will be before you (media)," Malik told reporters after a function at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the killing and directed it to expedite the investigation and submit its report as early as possible.

Police had detained two personal security officials (PSOs) -- Om Prakash and Sahil Kumar -- who are being questioned, Senior Superintendent of Police Kishtwar Rajinder Gupta said.

Anil Parihar had been given these two PSOs for his security, but at the time of the attack they were not accompanying the leader, he said.

Police swung into action and detained them from their houses and they are being interrogated, he said.

If the PSOs would have been with him, tragedy could have been averted, police said.

"We urge all the political leaders and protected persons to keep their PSOs with them and do not allow them leave them unguarded," the Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana said.

An indefinite curfew was imposed in parts of Kishtwar and Doda districts on Thursday following the killing of the Parihar brothers.

The curfew was, however, lifted from Doda district, including the main town and Bhadarwah along with Paddar and Chatroo sub-divisions of Kishtwar district Saturday, but Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) continued to remain in force in these areas as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

