The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
12 September 2018 Last Updated at 7:57 pm National

'Absolutely Shocking': Kejriwal On Mallya's Claims On Meeting Jaitley

In a series of tweets, Kejriwal said, "PM Modi meets Neerav Modi before he flees the country. FM meets Vijay Mallya before he flees India. What transpired in these meetings? People want to know."

Outlook Web Bureau
'Absolutely Shocking': Kejriwal On Mallya's Claims On Meeting Jaitley
File Photo
'Absolutely Shocking': Kejriwal On Mallya's Claims On Meeting Jaitley
outlookindia.com
2018-09-12T19:57:21+0530

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday described  fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya's claim on meeting Finance Minister Arun Jaitley before leaving India as "absolutely shocking".

In a series of tweets, Kejriwal asked, "Why did the finance minister hide this information till now?" 

"Absolutely shocking,"

"PM Modi meets Neerav Modi before he flees the country. FM meets Vijay Mallya before he flees India. What transpired in these meetings? People want to know (sic)," Kejriwal said.

The 62-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss told reporters in London that he met the minister and offered to settle with the banks.

"I left India because I had a scheduled meeting in Geneva. Before leaving I met the finance minister and offered to settle (the issue with the banks), Mallya said, without naming the minister.

Jaitley rubbished Mallya's statement, saying he never gave him an appointment since 2014 but the liquor baron misused his position as Rajya Sabha MP to accost him in Parliament. PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Arvind Kejriwal Vijay Mallya Arun Jaitley Delhi Finance Minister & Ministry National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'Factually False': Full Text Of Arun Jaitley's Statement On Vijay Mallya's Claim
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters