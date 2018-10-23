Security analyst and columnist Abhijit Iyer-Mitra appeared before a House Committee of the Odisha Assembly on Tuesday and tendered an unconditional apology for his derogatory remarks against the Sun Temple and comments on legislators.

The House panel headed by leader of opposition Narasingh Mishra asked Abhijit to re-appear on November 2 and submit an affidavit.

"Abhijit Iyer-Mitra admitted to the charges levelled against him and offered an unconditional apology for his 'stupidity'. He has been directed to depose before the Committee and submit an affidavit in this regard," said Mishra.

"After examining his affidavit, the panel will decide whether to accept his apology or not. Accordingly, the Committee will then recommend to the House to take action against him, if necessary," he said.

Abhijit was questioned about the alleged breach of privilege.

Abhijit had earlier been summoned to appear before the panel on October 11, which he had skipped. He was summoned again to appear on October 23.

Odisha Assembly Speaker Pradip Amat had on September 20 constituted a House Committee to probe the journalist's alleged derogatory remarks against the state and its lawmakers.

Abhijit had on September 16 posted a video on Twitter criticising the Konark temple. Later, he went on to make the alleged derogatory remarks against Odisha and its culture.

Two FIRs were registered against him at Konark and Saheed Nagar police stations for his remarks.

Last month, the Odisha Police arrested the columnist in New Delhi for his anti-Odisha comments. However, he was given conditional bail by a local court in the national capital.

Later, the Supreme Court rejected his bail plea saying his comments 'incited religious sentiments'.

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty said Abhjit Iyer-Mitra will appear before the Saheed Nagar police station on Tuesday for interrogation in connection with his derogatory remarks on Konark Sun Temple, Odisha and its culture.

The matter pertains to Mitra posting a video critical of the 13th Century Konark Temple on his Twitter handle, on September 16.

"I am in Odisha's famous Konark Temple. I just want to say this is not a temple, this is a humple. Look at the sculptures, men, women, animals, they're all doing it. Can this be a holy place? Not at all! This is a conspiracy against the Hindu community by Muslims who want to keep us down. I hope there aren't such vulgar sculptures in the new Ram Temple," Mitra had said in the video, which was later withdrawn.

Meanwhile, It is also believed that Though Naveen's administration has gone after Iyer-Mitra for hurting Odia sentiments. And since it is religion in a god-fearing state like Odisha, other political parties too have been forced to rally round him. In fact, the Odisha assembly recently remarkably debated a privilege motion against Iyer-Mitra. That he is a non-Odia does not help his cause. But make no mistake, the real target is Panda.