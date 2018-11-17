﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Abducted By Militants Earlier, Body Of 19-Year-Old Found With His Throat Slit

Abducted By Militants Earlier, Body Of 19-Year-Old Found With His Throat Slit

The deceased has been identified as Huzaif Ashraf (19), a resident of Manzgam area of the neighbouring Kulgam district.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 November 2018
Abducted By Militants Earlier, Body Of 19-Year-Old Found With His Throat Slit
File Photo
Abducted By Militants Earlier, Body Of 19-Year-Old Found With His Throat Slit
outlookindia.com
2018-11-17T20:26:43+0530
Related Stories

A 19-year-old was killed by terrorists in Shopian on Saturday,  police said. The deceased has been identified as Huzaif Ashraf (19), a resident of Manzgam area of the neighbouring Kulgam district.

This came a day after a civilian in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir was abducted and later kiled on charges of being an Army informer by the terrorists. 

"Terrorists on Saturday killed a civilian in a brutal act of terror in Shopian district after he was kidnapped earlier in the day from Saidpora area," a police official said.

He said a throat-slit body was found from an orchard area in Hermain village of the south Kashmir district.

"Huzaif's body was handed over to his family after completion of the medico-legal formalities," the official said.

He said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated in the matter.

Militants had abducted and later killed Nadeem Manzoor, a resident of Safanagri area, on Thursday night, police had said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Nadeem Manzoor

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Terrorism National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 1 Killed, Dozens Injured In French Fuel Taxes Protests
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters