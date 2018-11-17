Abducted By Militants Earlier, Body Of 19-Year-Old Found With His Throat Slit

Related Stories Militants kill civilian in Pulwama

A 19-year-old was killed by terrorists in Shopian on Saturday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Huzaif Ashraf (19), a resident of Manzgam area of the neighbouring Kulgam district.

This came a day after a civilian in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir was abducted and later kiled on charges of being an Army informer by the terrorists.

"Terrorists on Saturday killed a civilian in a brutal act of terror in Shopian district after he was kidnapped earlier in the day from Saidpora area," a police official said.

He said a throat-slit body was found from an orchard area in Hermain village of the south Kashmir district.

Terrorists killed a civilian after he was kidnapped earlier in the day from Saidpora area of Shopian. Case registered and an investigation has been initiated: Jammu & Kashmir Police

"Huzaif's body was handed over to his family after completion of the medico-legal formalities," the official said.

He said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated in the matter.

Militants had abducted and later killed Nadeem Manzoor, a resident of Safanagri area, on Thursday night, police had said.

(With inputs from PTI)

