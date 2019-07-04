AAP's Raghav Chadda Moves Court Challenging South Delhi LS Poll Result

﻿
Raghav Chadda lost to Bharatiya Janata Party's Ramesh Bidhuri in 2019 Lok Sabha elections from South Delhi constituency.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 July 2019
AAP leader Raghav Chadha
File Photo
Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha Thursday filed a petition in Delhi High Court, challenging the election results of South Delhi parliamentary constituency.

Chadha lost to Bharatiya Janata Party's Ramesh Bidhuri in 2019 Lok Sabha elections from South Delhi constituency.

The petition seeks to cancel the current BJP candidate's win for not disclosing his criminal records and declare Chadha as the new parliamentarian.

Chadha alleges that his rival did not disclose information on his criminal records-- FIR filed against him in Bihar for derogatory speech-- and made false claims in his election papers.

Outlook Web Bureau Raghav Chadha Delhi AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha Election 2019 Results BJP National

