AAP's Raghav Chadda Moves Court Challenging South Delhi LS Poll Result

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha Thursday filed a petition in Delhi High Court, challenging the election results of South Delhi parliamentary constituency.

Chadha lost to Bharatiya Janata Party's Ramesh Bidhuri in 2019 Lok Sabha elections from South Delhi constituency.

The petition seeks to cancel the current BJP candidate's win for not disclosing his criminal records and declare Chadha as the new parliamentarian.

Chadha alleges that his rival did not disclose information on his criminal records-- FIR filed against him in Bihar for derogatory speech-- and made false claims in his election papers.