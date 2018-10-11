AAP Worker Burnt To Death By Live-In Partner, Say Police

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker, who was found charred to death in a car in Ghaziabad on Friday last, was killed due to jealousy over his flourishing business of organising gay parties in Delhi and elsewhere, police said on Wednesday.

Talking to the media, Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said deceased Naveen Dass' live-in partner Tayyab alias Aadi had hatched the conspiracy to kill him. His motive was to take away all his money and discontinue their live-in relationship, for which Naveen was pressurising him.

As part of the conspiracy to eliminate Naveen, 25, Tayyab roped in his brother Talib and one Samar Khan of Okhla. On October 5, Tayyab called up Naveen and requested him to transfer Rs 5 lakh to his account for some urgent work. An unsuspecting Naveen transferred the money and also gave him Rs 2 lakh loan in good faith.

Tayyab then called him to Bhovapur area, where he was waiting for him along with his two accomplices. All four had drinks there.

Around 2.00 a.m, after Tayyab, Talib and Samar Khan realised Naveen is fully drunk, they asked him to go. As he sat in the driving seat, one of them took out the ignition key and locked the car from outside. They poured petrol on the vehicle and set it afire, in which the AAP leader was charred to death.

The police later recovered Naveen's belongings including his iPhone, passport, voter ID, Aadhaar and his purse, from the assailants.

The mystery of his death deepened when the car key was not found inside the car, which finally led to the cracking of case.

