11 April 2018 Last Updated at 4:14 pm National

AAP Removes Kumar Vishwas As Rajasthan Poll In-Charge

Elections in Rajasthan are due later this year.
Outlook Web Bureau
The AAP on Wednesday appointed Deepak Bajpai as the party's in-charge for the Rajasthan Assembly elections replacing dissident Kumar Vishwas, saying he was not able to "devote" time in the state.

"Deepak Bajpai will be the in-charge of the Assembly elections in Rajasthan. Kumar Vishwas was not able to devote time for election preparations due to his preoccupations,"AAP national spokesperson Ashutosh said.

He said the AAP will contest the assembly polls in Rajasthan with full strength.

Vishwas has been openly critical of the AAP leadership specially after he lost out in the Rajya Sabha nominations last month.

Bajpai, the AAP's national treasurer, will prepare the list of candidates for the polls in the state and it will be finalised by the party's political affairs committee, he said.

(PTI)

