AAP Leader Suresh Sharma Shot Thrice By Unidentified Man In Amritsar

Sharma, who was the district AAP president in Amritsar till August this year, was rushed to a private hospital where he was being treated.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 November 2018
AAP Leader Suresh Sharma Shot Thrice By Unidentified Man In Amritsar
AAP Leader Suresh Sharma Shot Thrice By Unidentified Man In Amritsar
A senior leader of the Amritsar unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Suresh Sharma, was shot at by an unidentified man in Amritsar on Tuesday evening, police said.

Sharma, who was the district AAP president in Amritsar till August this year, was rushed to a private hospital where he was being treated.

Police said an unidentified assailant came to Sharma's furniture shop around 6.30 pm on Tuesday and shot him thrice from close range.

The assailant fled after committing the crime.

Sharma is also a known Right to Information (RTI) activist in Amritsar.

The AAP condemned the attack on Sharma. Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said law and order situation in Punjab had gone from bad to worse.

