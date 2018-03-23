AAP Demands Apology From Former Election Commissioner AK Jyoti, Other Colleagues

The AAP on Friday said the Election Commission's decision to disqualify 20 of its MLAs was a serious attempt to dislodge an elected government and demanded that the election commissioners either "resign" or "apologise" for it.

The Delhi High Court set aside the EC's order disqualifying 20 AAP MLAs in an office of profit case and directed the poll body to hear the matter afresh.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, the chief spokesperson of the party's Delhi unit, targeted the former election commissioner AK Jyoti and alleged that his decision to disqualify the AAP MLAs was to “please the Centre”.

Party leader Ashutosh alleged that the EC's decision was an attempt to hijack the mandate of the people.

“If the post of constitutional authority is occupied by pygmies then democracy won't be safe. The EC's decision was a serious attempt to dislodge the duly elected AAP government," he alleged.

“The EC's decision to disqualify AAP MLAs was not only constitutionally invalid but it also exposes how low the constitutional authority can stoop,” he claimed.

“Mr AK Jyoti and his other two colleagues should introspect, should they not apologies and resign,” Ashutosh tweeted.

In January, President Ram Nath Kovind, on the recommendation of the Election Commission, had disqualified 20 AAP MLAs for allegedly holding office of profit.

The AAP had then said that the decision was against the principles of natural justice and that they were not given a chance to present their case.

Bharadwaj said the MLAs would now be able to take part in the ongoing Budget Session in the state Assembly and resume their legislative work.

He said the EC's decision to disqualify the AAP MLAs was dangerous for the entire country.

“In the entire country, it will be a big thing for small parties that the conspiracies of Centre, which is drunk on arrogance and is trying to crush them, can stop,” Bharadwaj said.

After the high court's verdict, Alka Lamba, one of the disqualified MLAs, said the court had accepted that the principles of the natural justice were not followed in their case.

“This is a big victory and we will continue to raise voice of the people in the legislative assembly,” she said.

Lamba, along with Nitin Tyagi, another party MLA who was disqualified, later attended the Budget Session.

(PTI)