Aadhaar: Nine-Judge SC Bench To Decide Tomorrow If Right To Privacy Is A Fundamental Right

The Supreme Court said on Tuesday that a nine-judge bench will decide tomorrow whether the right to privacy is a fundamental right during a hearing on a batch of pleas surrounding Aadhaar and the Right to Privacy.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said that the larger bench would examine the correctness of the two judgements delivered in the cases of Kharak Singh and M P Sharma in which it was held that right to privacy was not a fundamental right.

While the Kharak Singh judgement was delivered by a six- judge bench in 1960, the M P Sharma verdict was reported in 1954 and was delivered by an eight-judge Constitution bench.

The five-judge bench, also comprising Justices J Chelameswar, S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud and S Abdul Nazeer, said that the nine-judge bench would commence hearing tomorrow and decide the issue as to whether the fundamental rights, described under Part III of the Constitution, also include the right to privacy.

The order came on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar scheme.

It has also been alleged that the Aadhaar scheme infringes the 'fundamental right to privacy'.

The petitions were referred to a larger bench in 2015 when then attorney general Mukul Rohatgi had referred to the inconsistencies in the past apex court verdicts and said that the issue whether right to privacy was a fundamental right or not, needed to be settled first.

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal told the a five-judge constitution bench of the apex court that the right to privacy in the constitution was not guaranteed because of rulings by an eight-judge bench in the M.P. Sharma case of 1954 and a six-judge bench ruling in the Kharak Singh case from 1961.

CJI Khehar said he wanted to re-examine both cases, constituting a nine judge bench to hear the matter tomorrow.

"The determination of this question requires us to determine whether the judgments in MP Sharma and Kharak Singh are correct," the CJI said.

The apex court will hear the petitioners between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. and the AG between 2 to 4 p.m.

Earlier, the apex court had agreed to set up a bench on July 12 to deal with the Aadhaar-related matters after Attorney General K K Venugopal and senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for petitioners who have challenged the government's move to make Aadhaar mandatory for various public welfare schemes, had jointly mentioned the matters.

The attorney general and Divan had mentioned the matter before the CJI as a three-judge bench had on July seven said that all issues arising out of Aadhaar should finally be decided by a larger bench and the CJI would take a call on the need for setting up a Constitution bench.

A three-judge bench had in 2015 referred to a Constitution bench the batch of petitions challenging the Centre's Aadhaar card scheme to decide whether right to privacy was a fundamental right.

The petitioners had claimed that collection and sharing of biometric information, as required under the scheme, was a breach of the "fundamental" right to privacy.

Allowing the Centre's plea, the court had framed various questions, including as to whether right to privacy is a fundamental right, to be decided by a Constitution bench.

"If yes, then what would be contours of the right to privacy," the bench had said while referring the matter to the then CJI for setting up the larger bench.

At an earlier hearing, then AG Mukul Rohatgi, while backing the Aadhaar card scheme, had contended that right to privacy was not a fundamental right.

"No judgment explicitly cites right to privacy as a fundamental right. It is not there under the letters of Article 21 either. If this court feels that there must be clarity on this subject, only a Constitution Bench can decide," the AG had said.

He had cited two judgments, pronounced by six and eight- judge benches, which had held that right to privacy is not a fundamental right.

Subsequently, smaller benches had held a contrary view and, hence the matter needed to be decided by a larger bench, he had said.

"Whether right to privacy is a fundamental right guaranteed under Part III of the Constitution of India, in the light of express ratio to the contrary by an eight-judge bench in M P Sharma case and also by a six-judge bench of this court in Kharak Singh's case has to be decided," Rohtagi had said.

With Agency Inputs