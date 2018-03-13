A Riot Was The Actual Plan, Says Kerala BJP General Secretary On Maharashtra Farmers’ March

Kerala BJP general secretary K Surendran has alleged a sinister plot by the Left parties and unions that organized the successful farmers’ march in Maharashtra.

“A riot was their original plan. A firing to take political mileage out of it. This is the second such conspiracy hatched in Maharashtra since the Gujarat and Himachal elections. First they planned caste violence. That was defeated badly. Devendra Fadnavis has defeated this attempt too,” Surendran said in his Facebook post in Malayalam.

Over 35,000 farmers from across Maharashtra had marched 180km from Nashik to Mumbai in six days demanding their right to till forest land and a complete loan waiver among others. Organised by the All India Kisan Sabha, the CPI(M)’s farmers’ wing, the march caught national attention as it arrived in Mumbai as the farmers put up a strong face throughout the march and maintained a peaceful path.

The Maharashtra government was forced to accept all the demands raised by them.

“Those who killed farmers in Bengal for corporations are now protesting as their protector,” Surendran said, adding that such moves can be expected until the next Lok Sabha elections.

He also alleged that the Maharashtra farmers’ long march was organised by “some Kisan Sabha members from Kerala and a lot of Maoists and anti-social elements”.

He asked whether Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan thinks that the farmers of his state have been uplifted.

Earlier, Maharasthra BJP law maker Poonam Mahajan had echoed a similar line lashing out at the Left parties over farmers’ march. "What has bothered me the most is these farmers holding communist flags. I hope it is not political. And in future, farmers should not be used for these political agendas," she said.

Film maker Vivek Agnihotri had dubbed it as red terror. “Red terror is coming to cities. The organisational and communication management all handled by #UrbanNaxals. Front organisations and media handling narrative. Dangerous times ahead leading upto 2019. Ignore it now, repent later,” he tweeted.