A Riot Was The Actual Plan, Says Kerala BJP General Secretary On Maharashtra Farmers’ March

Kerala BJP general secretary K Surendran has alleged a sinister plot by the Left parties and unions that organized the successful farmers’ march in Maharashtra.
“A riot was their original plan. A firing to take political mileage out of it. This is the second such conspiracy hatched in Maharashtra since the Gujarat and Himachal elections. First they planned caste violence. That was defeated badly. Devendra Fadnavis has defeated this attempt too,” Surendran said in his Facebook post in Malayalam.
Over 35,000 farmers from across Maharashtra had marched 180km from Nashik to Mumbai in six days demanding their right to till forest land and a complete loan waiver among others. Organised by the All India Kisan Sabha, the CPI(M)’s farmers’ wing, the march caught national attention as it arrived in Mumbai as the farmers put up a strong face throughout the march and maintained a peaceful path.
The Maharashtra government was forced to accept all the demands raised by them.
“Those who killed farmers in Bengal for corporations are now protesting as their protector,” Surendran said, adding that such moves can be expected until the next Lok Sabha elections.
He also alleged that the Maharashtra farmers’ long march was organised by “some Kisan Sabha members from Kerala and a lot of Maoists and anti-social elements”.
He asked whether Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan thinks that the farmers of his state have been uplifted.
Earlier, Maharasthra BJP law maker Poonam Mahajan had echoed a similar line lashing out at the Left parties over farmers’ march. "What has bothered me the most is these farmers holding communist flags. I hope it is not political. And in future, farmers should not be used for these political agendas," she said.
Film maker Vivek Agnihotri had dubbed it as red terror. “Red terror is coming to cities. The organisational and communication management all handled by #UrbanNaxals. Front organisations and media handling narrative. Dangerous times ahead leading upto 2019. Ignore it now, repent later,” he tweeted.
Maligning through denigrating a movement that is just and fair through most non violant means that started on the day on which Gandhi led his Dandi March,88 years beafore though led by Red the rulong party BJP led by RSS are seeing red hence the effort to make it look small. The effort of Chief Minister while speaking after having been agreed to most of the farmers demand was to make it Tribal March and not farmers march. Then came along the parrots of Modi who gave it names and also RSS jumped in to say that it was not overwhelmingly welcomed by the Mumbaikars but just a few people. Modi Brigade thinks they can get away with such ill will against the farmers and make it look small. Narendra Modi who promised Swaminathan formulae to fix MSP denied it after having got into the Parliament house calling it as Temple and bowing his head on the door and the very next thing he did was to submit affidavit in the Supreme court stating that the same is not possible. And now in order to cheat the most vulnerable community ie Farmers has started raising another trap. One is to increase farmers income by 2022 to two time the present income without telling what is the present income. The present income is Rs. 1600/- and the second bluf is that in the budget he has promised one and half time the cost of grain will be the MSP, then what is the difference between the two one that he submitted affidavit in SC and another that he brought in in 2018 budget. Bluff Bluff and Bluff all the way but how long Modijee !
