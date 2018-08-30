Muslim Man Beaten To Death Over Suspicion Of Buffalo Stealing

A 22-year-old Muslim man was allegedly lynched by mob on suspicions of sealing a buffalo.

As per the police, though they rushed to the sport after getting information about the incident late on Tuesday, however, the victim died in the hospital.

The incident occured at Bholapur Hindoliya village in Bareilly district. A case has been registered by the police on this matter.

As per the caller, Shahrukh Khan and three of his friends were allegedly trying to steal a buffalo and they were caught by the villagers who allegedly started beating him. The victim died during treatment in the hospital, police said.

The victim, who had come from Dubai a month back used to work at an embroidery unit and had been out of India for a while now.

According to investigation by the police, family members of the victim said that Khan got a call from one of his friend at night and he went out, however, when Khan didn't return home by morning his family got worried. The victim’s family received a call from the police in the morning who told them to visit the hospital where Khan was admitted.

Khan alleged that he and his three friends managed to get away with a buffalo at around 2:30 am when they were spotted by some villagers. Though his friends escaped quickly, however, he was trapped by the angry mob who thrashed him. However, the victim’s family denied his involvement in the cattle theft case.

"We reached the spot and took him to the hospital where he died. Investigations are underway," City Superintendent of Police Abhinandan Singh said, as reported by NDTV.

Further investigation is underway. These cases of lynching are a regular pattern in the country.

On July 21, a 28-year-old man was allegedly lynched by a group of people on suspicion that he was smuggling cows in Rajasthan's Alwar district, a police official.

The Supreme Court had urged the Parliament to consider enacting a separate law to deal with mob lynchings, saying "horrendous acts of mobocracy" cannot be allowed to become a new norm.