A Fresh Start: Repeal Of The Farm Laws

Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
The Prime Minister accepted that, for whatever reason, the government had not been able to convince these groups, and that, without the wholehearted support of the entire country, he would not press the issue.

| Photo by AP/PTI

2021-11-20T11:32:28+05:30

Published: 20 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 11:32 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Guru Nanak Gurpurab, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, who is the founder of Sikhism and the first Sikh guru, in his address to the country announced that the farm bills would be repealed.

With true statesmanship, Modi made the decision keeping in mind the best interests of the nation, and above all, the unity and integrity of India. Although the bills were framed in the best interest of small farmers, who constitute the majority of the country's agrarian population, a small but vociferous section had vehemently opposed the proposed laws, taking to the streets to voice their grievances. Credible intelligence reports indicated that Pakistan-based Inter-Services Intelligence supported networks sought to leverage the protests as an opportunity to destabilize India.

The Prime Minister accepted that, for whatever reason, the government had not been able to convince these groups, and that, without the wholehearted support of the entire country, he would not press the issue. He urged the protesting groups to return home on this auspicious occasion to their families. In his speech, Modi highlighted the initiatives his government has taken towards raising farmer's income and improving their lives. Market reforms and support to ensure that all farmers, particularly those most vulnerable to market fluctuations, receive remunerative prices for their crops have been particularly successful.

As Prime Minister, auspicious Sikh occasions have been marked with great enthusiasm by the Narendra Modi government. Abroad too, the Prime Minister, who has made no secret of his pride in the contributions of India's highly successful diaspora, has been greeted with tremendous enthusiasm by the vibrant Sikh diaspora wherever he goes.

In Afghanistan, facing persecution and genocide at the hands of the Taliban on account of their faith, Sikhs have discovered that there is at least one country they can rely on in times of crisis, and that is their motherland. The Modi government has taken prompt steps to rescue Sikhs from Afghanistan, and safeguard their holy books to protect their dignity.

Thus, showing commendable statesmanship in times of increasing polarization, Prime Minister Modi has, with this remarkable move on Guru Nanak, displayed his commitment towards Sikhs.

-With PTI Inputs

