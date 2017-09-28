A Day After Yashwant Sinha's Attack, Son Jayant Sinha Comes In Govt's Defence, Says Policies For 'New India'

A day after senior Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Yashwant Sinha’s broadside against Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley alleging that he has made a 'mess' out of the economy, his son Jayant Sinha, MoS Civil aviation has come out defending the current government's policy.

In a piece he wrote for today's Times of India, Jayant Sinha said the structural reforms brought in by the government are not just desirable but are necessary to create a 'New India' and provide good jobs for our billion-strong workforce.

Advertisement opens in new window

"GST, demonetisation and digital payments are game-changing efforts to formalise India’s economy. Transactions that were taking place outside of the tax net and in the informal sector are now being brought into the formal sector," he wrote.

Subtly attacking his father's remark, he said:"Unfortunately, these articles draw sweeping conclusions from a narrow set of facts, and quite simply miss the fundamental structural reforms that are transforming the economy."

Yashwant Sinha, former Finance Minister, on Wednesday has written a piece in the Indian Express which was more of a scathing criticism of the government's ill-planned economic policies. He said he would be failing his 'national duty' if he did not speak out now.

Advertisement opens in new window

Sinha ran a status-check on the economy, noting a shrinking of private investment, the 'collapse' of industrial production, said that "demonetisation has proved to be an unmitigated economic disaster." He also wrote about how a badly implemented GST played 'havoc' with businesses and that demonetisation only added fuel to a fire that had already started.

"The Prime Minister is worried," writes Sinha, mentioning the new Economic Advisory Council which was appointed recently and also that a meeting with the Finance Minister has been postponed.

An unfazed Yashwant Sinha on Thursday reiterated his stand on his previous statement saying demonetisation should not have been implemented when the economy was weak. He then went to quote John Keynes in a Manmohan Singh re-run, saying: "In the long run, we are all dead."