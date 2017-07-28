The Website
28 July 2017

Hours After Two Gujarat Congress Leaders Quit, Another Submits Resignation, Sixth In Two Days

Gujarat Assembly Speaker Ramanbhai Vora said that nine MLAs have given resignation since yesterday, but he received only 5 resignations in paper.
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image- File
2017-07-28T15:29:44+0530

Ramsinh Parmar, another Gujarat Congress MLA today resigned from the party taking the number of legislators who quit to six. Earlier today, two more MLAs had offered their resignation from the party.

This move  comes a day after three Congress MLAs in Gujarat resigned from the party and joined rival party BJP. 

Maan Singh Chouhan and Sana Bhai Choudhari are the two MLAs who resigned from the grand old party.

Speaking on the issue, Gujarat Assembly Speaker Ramanbhai Vora said that nine MLAs have given resignation since yesterday, but he received only 5 resignations in paper.

"I got the resignation of the 3 MLAs of Gujarat yesterday. Sana Bhai Choudhari gave me his resignation. Maan Singh Chauhan gave me his resignation today. No one has asked for the time, whoever will come to my office, I will talk to them," he added.

Yesterday, three Congress MLAs P. I. Patel, Balwantsinh Rajput and Tejashree Patel resigned from the party.

Rajput is a relative of Shankersinh Vaghela, who quit the Congress last week, while P.I. Patel was the Congress legislator from Vijapur.

This comes when the Rajya Sabha election is around the corner in Gujarat.

BJP chief Amit Shah and Union Minister Smriti Irani will contest for Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat.

Currently, Shah is an MLA from Gujarat's Naranpura constituency

With ANI inputs

