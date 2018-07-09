The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
09 July 2018 Last Updated at 9:20 am National

90 % BJP Candidates Will Lose In Upcoming Polls, Says Party's Kurukshetra MP Saini

Outlook Web Bureau
90 % BJP Candidates Will Lose In Upcoming Polls, Says Party's Kurukshetra MP Saini
File Photo
90 % BJP Candidates Will Lose In Upcoming Polls, Says Party's Kurukshetra MP Saini
outlookindia.com
2018-07-09T09:24:01+0530

The BJP has neither "intent" nor the "right policies" and 90 per cent of the candidates who contest as its nominees in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls will lose, Raj Kumar Saini, the saffron party's MP from Kurukshetra claimed.

Saini, who has repeatedly criticised the BJP in recent times, was addressing a 'Loktantra Bachao' (Save Democracy) rally in the Tigaon village in this district.

Advertisement opens in new window

The BJP does not have the right policies nor does it have the right intent and 90 per cent of those who contest on the party's ticket in the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha polls will lose, he said.

Saini also attacked the Indian National Lok Dal claiming a party whose leaders faced serious corruption charges was dreaming of coming to power in the state.

He said the problem of unemployment cannot be solved by giving speeches. It would require work at the ground level, Saini said.

He promised to raise issues related to the poor.

Saini, who is the BJP MP from Kurukshetra in Haryana, has been in the news in recent times for his criticism of the saffron party.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Haryana BJP MPs - Members of Parliament National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Rohit Sharma's Century Gives India T20 Series Win, Kohli Says Team Showed Character
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters