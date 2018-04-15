The Website
15 April 2018

9-Year-Old Girl Raped, Killed In Surat; Body Found With 86 Injuries

Outlook Web Bureau
Illustration
With the nation still reeling from the horrific rape cases of Kathua and Unnao, another horrific incident has emerged from Surat. A nine-year-old girl's body has been found with over 80 injuries, including some on her private parts near Surat's Bhestan area.

Police recovered the severely injured body of the girl near from a cricket ground in Bhestan area on April 6. After five-hour long postmortem, it was revealed that the girl was raped and tortured for at least eight days. She was strangled to death.

The girl has not been identified yet and none from her family has come forward to claim the body. It's still not known who the killer is. The police are scouting the list of the missing persons.

Ganesh Govekar, Forensic Head, Civil Hospital, said, "The girl's body had 86 injury marks including ones on her private parts. Samples have been taken for forensic test to ascertain whether she was drugged or not."

Police inspector B.K. Jhala said, "Even after eight days, the parents of the girl are yet to be identified. The police also believe that she was murdered somewhere else and the dead body has been thrown here. The victim's picture has been sent to the state police control room for identification process."

He said Police have registered a case of rape and also booked the unidentified accused under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. A reward of Rs 20,000 has been announced for anyone providing information about the girl or her family.

ANI

