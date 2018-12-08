88-Year-Old Reunites With Daughter 69 Years After Being Told She Died At Birth

A mother and daughter reunion took place 69 years after daughter's birth in Indiana.

Genevieve Purinton, now 88, who gave birth to Connie Moultroup in 1949 at a hospital in Indiana was informed her the child had not survived, CNN reported.

"Because she was an unwed mother, she was told that I had died. She continued with her life not knowing I was still alive," Moultroup told CNN.

Purinton's daughter, Connie Moultroup, was in fact alive and was taken to an orphanage.

“I’ve looked my whole life trying to find my mother. It was just always a dream I had,” Moultroup told CBS News. “That someday I would meet her and I never in a million years thought it would happen.”

Last year, Moultroup’s daughter had purchased a DNA ancestry kit as a gift for herself and her mother.

“It was just a cool Christmas present and it has completely changed our lives,” daughter Bonnie Chase told NBC.

The 88-year-old Florida woman received the shock of a lifetime earlier this year when the baby girl she was told died at birth reached out to her in September.

The reunion has proved to be a happy one, as Moultroup’s daughter Bonnie Chase told NBC News.

“We’re criers. We just cry a lot. There were a lot of tears, and there’s been a lot of tears the entire time since then,” she said. “It’s been really amazing.”