The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
18 July 2018 Last Updated at 8:24 am National

8-Year-Old Girl In Dehradun Allegedly Gang-Raped By Five Minor Boys

Outlook Web Bureau
8-Year-Old Girl In Dehradun Allegedly Gang-Raped By Five Minor Boys
Representative Image
8-Year-Old Girl In Dehradun Allegedly Gang-Raped By Five Minor Boys
outlookindia.com
2018-07-18T08:24:17+0530

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five minor boys in Dehradun's Sahaspur.

The incident took place on June 12, when the minor girl was playing alone outside her house after her parents left for work. The five accused lured the victim and took her to a different place where they gang-raped her.

The victim then informed her mother about the incident, following which the parents of the victim filed a complaint in the police station.

Advertisement opens in new window

The victim has been sent for medical examination.

Meanwhile, all the five minor accused have been arrested by the police.

Superintendent of Police, rural Dehradun, Sarita Dobhal said, "The family of the victim came to the police station and alleged rape. A case has been lodged in the matter. Investigation is underway in the case. The accused have been produced before the juvenile board."

In the recent past, there has been a surge in sexual crimes against minors.

Taking cognizance of such crimes, President Ram Nath Kovind, on April 22, promulgated the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018, for effective deterrence against the commission of rape.

The ordinance seeks the death penalty for the rapists of girls below 12 years of age and stringent punishment for perpetrato

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau New Delhi Child Rape National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Opposition To Move No-Confidence Motion Against Modi Govt In Parliament Today
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters