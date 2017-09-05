The Website
05 September 2017 National

8-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Shoots Himself While Clicking Selfie In Uttar Pradesh

Junaid's neighbour, Kale, allegedly was in possession of an illegal gun.
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative image
outlookindia.com
2017-09-05T11:47:07+0530

An eight-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the head while clicking a selfie, in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The victim, named Junaid, and few of his friends were clicking a selfie while holding a gun, which is when the child accidentally pulled the trigger.

Junaid's neighbour, Kale, allegedly was in possession of an illegal gun.

The eight-year-old boy, along with his friends, had decided to click a picture with the gun and post it on social media.

He was immediately rushed to the GTB Hospital in Delhi where his condition was declared to be fragile.

The police have taken Kale into custody.

An investigation into Kale's illegal gun and the purpose of keeping the weapon in underway. (ANI)

