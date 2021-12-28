Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

8 Vaccines, 4 Treatments in India’s Covid-19 Arsenal

The two-dose vaccine uses adenoviruses that infect chimpanzees to carry the gene responsible for the spike protein of the novel coronavirus.

8 Vaccines, 4 Treatments in India’s Covid-19 Arsenal
A medic sorts vials of COVID-19 vaccines at a government vaccination centre in Bengaluru, November 30, 2021. | PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak

Trending

8 Vaccines, 4 Treatments in India’s Covid-19 Arsenal
outlookindia.com
2021-12-28T22:03:29+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 10:03 pm

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has granted restricted emergency use authorisation to two new vaccines and a drug for COVID-19, taking to 12 the number of preventives and treatments available in India. Here is the list: 

1. Covishield: Co-developed by the University of Oxford and British-Swedish company AstraZeneca, the vaccine is manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) as Covishield in India. The two-dose vaccine uses adenoviruses that infect chimpanzees to carry the gene responsible for the spike protein of the novel coronavirus. The virus uses the spike protein to enter and infect the human cells. 

Adenoviruses are common viruses that typically cause mild cold- or flu-like illness.

Related Stories

NEET-PG Counselling: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Protesting, Clashing With Cops

2. Covaxin: The indigenous two-dose vaccine, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology, uses an inactivated virus developed by chemically treating novel coronavirus samples to make them incapable of reproduction.

3. Sputnik V: Developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute, the two-dose Sputnik V is a vector vaccine produced using a combination of two adenoviruses called Ad5 and Ad26. Adenoviruses are common viruses that typically cause mild cold- or flu-like illness. 

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

4. ZyCoV-D: The DNA vaccine produced by Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila is a three-dose vaccine. Instead of using regular syringes, the vaccine will be administered by a needle-free applicator. The DNA-based vaccinations operate by transferring a genetically modified blueprint of viral genes into small molecules of DNA or genetic material for injection into persons being vaccinated.

5. Moderna: Developed by US-based company Moderna, the two-dose vaccine uses genetic code of messenger RNA (mRNA) to produce the viral protein to train the immune system for a future encounter with the infectious coronavirus. RNA acts as a genetic material in many viruses and mRNA is used in making proteins in a cell. 

6. Johnson and Johnson: The single-dose adenovirus vector vaccine is developed by the American company Johnson and Johnson. It contains a piece of a modified virus that is not the virus that causes COVID-19. This modified virus is called the vector virus. The vector virus cannot reproduce itself, so it is harmless. This vector virus gives instructions to cells in the body to create an immune response. 

7.  Corbevax: Made by Hyderabad-based firm Biological-E, the vaccine consists of a version of the receptor binding domain (RBD) of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect the cells.  It will be administered intramuscularly in two doses. It has been designed using a similar technology used for developing Hepatitis B vaccines. 

8.  Covovax: Developed by American biotechnology company Novavax and manufactured under license by SII, Covovax is a two-dose subunit vaccine that contains purified parts of the virus necessary to elicit a protective immune response.

TREATMENTS:

9.  American company Merck’s Molnupiravir is an antiviral medication that inhibits the reproduction of certain viruses. The drug will be manufactured in India by 13 companies. It has been approved under emergency use authorization for treating adults with COVID-19 “who have high risk of progression to disease”.                              

10. Tocilizumab: Developed by Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche, tocilizumab is an immunosuppressant primarily used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and has been repurposed to fight lung infection in Covid-19 patients. It is imported and distributed by Cipla in India, and may be considered for use in the presence of severe disease. 

11. 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG): Developed by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), 2-DG is an oral drug administered in India only on prescription. The virus depends upon glycolysis or breakdown of glucose for energy. The drug hinders the process of glycolysis and prevents the growth of the virus. 

12. REGEN-COV2 antibody cocktail: Developed by Roche, it is a combination of monoclonal antibodies Casirivimab and Imdevimab that are administered together for treating mild to moderate COVID-19 patients. Monoclonal antibodies are artificial antibodies created in the lab that mimic the activity of our immune system. Casirivimab and imdevimab are specifically directed against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, and are designed to block the virus’ attachment and entry into human cells.

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) covid vaccine AstraZeneca-Oxford covid vaccine Pandemic Moderna Johnson & Johnson serum institute
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Delhi On Yellow Alert As Covid-19 Cases Spike: Here's What's Open And What's Not

Delhi On Yellow Alert As Covid-19 Cases Spike: Here's What's Open And What's Not

Outlook Web Desk / The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday sounded a yellow alert and ordered the closure of schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms with immediate effect.

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Pakistan Lodges Strong Protest Against Hate Speech In India

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Pakistan Lodges Strong Protest Against Hate Speech In India

Seema Guha / Pakistan summoned Indian Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad, Suresh Kumar over the open call for violence against Muslims in an event in Haridwar.

1st Test, Day 3: Shami Fifer Rocks SA; IND Lead By 146 Runs

1st Test, Day 3: Shami Fifer Rocks SA; IND Lead By 146 Runs

Jayanta Oinam / Catch Day 3 highlights and cricket scores of the first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion.

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.

Advertisement