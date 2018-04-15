Uttar Pradesh: 70-Year-Old Woman Denied Ambulance, Carried On Cot To Hospital

With the outrage over the horrifying gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua growing louder across the nation, the Bollywood fraternity too could not hold in the rage anymore.

The recent investigation into the January incident has unfolded the gory details of the crime that was allegedly committed inside a temple where the girl was sedated, raped a multiple times, and later murdered and thrown in the woods.

Ashamed and enraged, Bollywood now demands #JusticeForOurChild. Celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Vishal Dadlani, Kalki Koechlin, Richa Chadha and many others have posted pictures on their social media holding placards with a message demanding justice for the victim. People have followed in their footsteps, which has given way to a new trend that is purely and wholly for a social cause.

The latest to join the list is Kareena Kapoor, who took to Instagram and posted a photo with the placard that read, "I am Hindustan. I am Ashamed. #JusticeForOurChild 8 years old. Gangraped. Murdered in 'Devi'-sthaan temple. #Kathua"

A couple of days ago, Sonam Kapoor posted a similar picture on Twitter, with the same caption.

Kalki Koechlin also shared a photo

"Ab bhi jiska khoon na khaula, khoon nahin woh paani hai.

#ArrestTheGuilty

"Don't let this matter be pushed aside by the news-cycle driven media. Raise your voice, put up your own pictures and tag me," tweeted Vishal Dadlani

Manoj Bajpayee too joined the others, and wrote, "#ashamed #angry #JusticeforAsifa," while sharing the photo

Richa Chadha went a step further and uploaded a video with the placard-message on Twitter.

Others celebrities also spoke up about the gruesome incident

"Imagine what goes through the mind of an 8 yr old as she is drugged, held captive, gang raped over days and then murdered. If you don't feel her terror, you are not human. If you don't demand Asifa get justice, you belong to nothing," Farhan Akhtar wrote on Twitter.

"How many more children like baby Asifa will be sacrificed at the intersect of religion & politics? How many more children will have to suffer unimaginable crimes before we wake up? I'm disgusted. It's time for swift action. We owe it to Asifa and to humanity. #justiceforAsifa," Priyanka Chopra tweeted.'

Akshay Kumar wrote, "Yet again we've failed as a society. Can't think straight as more chilling details on little Asifa's case emerge...her innocent face refuses to leave me. Justice must be served, hard and fast!"

In recent developments on the case, two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, Chandra Prakash Ganga and Lal Singh, resigned following accusations of attending a rally in support of the miscreants responsible for the crime.