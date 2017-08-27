The Website
27 August 2017 Last Updated at 1:29 pm National

70 Students Fall Ill After Eating 'Prasad' During Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration In School

After taking 'prasad' in school premises at Nuagaon around 70 people including students, parents and school staff complained of vomiting, nausea and loose motion yesterday
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative image
outlookindia.com
2017-08-27T13:30:28+0530

At least 70 people, mostly students, fell ill after taking 'prasad' during Ganesh chaturthi festival in a school in Balasore district, officials said today.

They were shifted to nearby hospitals at Baliapal and Basta for treatment.

Chief Medical Officer of Balasore district, Bibekananda Das said contaminated food was suspected to have caused the incident. A medical team was sent to the school and all the affected persons have recovered from illness, he said.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident and food samples have been sent for examination, said a senior official.

