7 Things To Know About The India-Spec 2017 Hyundai Verna

The 2017 Hyundai Verna launches in less than a week. Pre-launch bookings are already in full swing but most buyers aren’t entirely sure of what to expect. Well, we now have confirmed details on the sedan as the brochure has been leaked. No more suspense, here’s what’s on offer:

Variants & Engines

Hyundai will offer the new Verna in a total of 4 variants – E, EX, SX and SX (O). The car will only be offered with 1.6-litre, 4-cylinder petrol and diesel engines.

The petrol produces 123PS at 6,400rpm and 151Nm of torque at 4,850rpm. While the power output remains unchanged, it is delivered at 100rpm higher than before. The torque too, is delivered at a higher rev point and has dropped by around 4Nm.

The diesel, on the other hand, makes the same power and torque as before i.e. 128PS at 4,000rpm and 260Nm of torque. The torque, however, is delivered earlier in the rev range and is now available between 1,500-3,000rpm vs the older car’s 1,900-2,750rpm.

Fuel-efficiency figures have yet to be revealed.

Variant-Wise Powertrain Split

Both engine options will get a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, while a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox will be available too. However, while the petrol gets the autobox in the EX and SX (O) variants, the diesel gets it in the EX and SX variants i.e. you can’t have a diesel AT fully loaded with exclusive features such as the side and curtain airbags, smart-key, push button start/stop, leatherette upholstery or adjustable rear headrests.

Even standout features like the ventilated seats and hands-free boot release will be missed on the Verna diesel automatic. However, smartly, the sunroof is offered on the diesel SX AT.

Dimensions

The table below illustrates how the new Verna’s dimensions have changed:

Additionally, the fuel tank capacity has gone up from 43-litres to 45-litres.

Colour Options

Phantom Black

Sleek Silver

Stardust

Fiery Red (New)

Flame Orange (New)

Polar White (New)

Siena Brown (New)

Tyres and Wheel Size

The tyre sizes remain the same as before and all variants get a 185/65 R15 steel wheel spare. Here’s a look at the variant-wise divide:

E/EX MT – 185/65 R15 steel wheel with wheel cover.

EX AT – 185/65 R15 alloy wheel.

SX/SX (O) – 195/55 R16 ‘diamond cut’ alloy wheel.

Standard Features

The following features are offered as standard across the new Hyundai Verna’s variant-range:

Dual front airbags

ABS

Day-night IRVM

Central locking

ISOFIX

Front seatbelts with pretensioners

Body-coloured wing mirrors, bumpers and door handles

Adjustable front headrests

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Manual AC

4 power windows

Tilt steering

Electrically-adjustable wing mirrors

While essential safety features are offered as standard, the base Verna does not come with any music system, nor does it get any speakers. It is a big miss, but we do not expect buyers to opt for the base variant in the first place. Best opt for the EX and above as the Verna is a premium executive sedan and not a budget car.

Stand-Out Features

Hyundai has already built a reputation for offering feature-loaded cars and the new Verna doesn’t disappoint. Apart from automatic climate control, rear AC vents, LED tail lights and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink connectivity, the sedan has some unique features:

Ventilated front seats : A first-in-segment feature that has been derived from the Hyundai Elantra . This is a feature that can prove very useful in our hot climate and is something you’d usually see in cars from two segments above.

(Hyundai Elantra pictured above)

Sunroof : An electric sunroof is available in the range-topping SX (O) variant and the SX AT variant.

Hands-free boot release : The ‘smart trunk’ feature is something similar to what we’ve seen in the Skoda Superb . Walk up behind the car with the key in your pocket, wave your foot underneath the rear bumper and watch as the boot opens up automatically. Useful for when your hands are filled with luggage.

: The ‘smart trunk’ feature is something similar to what we’ve seen in the . Walk up behind the car with the key in your pocket, wave your foot underneath the rear bumper and watch as the boot opens up automatically. Useful for when your hands are filled with luggage. Projector fog-lamps : With projector fog-lamps, the light spread in conditions of low visibility (due to rain/fog/mist) will be better focused.

: With projector fog-lamps, the light spread in conditions of low visibility (due to rain/fog/mist) will be better focused. Hyundai iblue – The SX and SX (O) variants get the iblue smartphone app (for Android and iOS phones only), through which you can adjust the music system volume, switch between entertainment modes (Bluetooth to radio, radio to AUX etc) and even direct the sound to focus where you want it.

Wondering what variant of the 2017 Hyundai Verna is for you? Stay tuned as we give you a detailed breakdown of the car’s grade-wise features!

Source: cardekho.com