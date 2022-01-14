Advertisement
Friday, Jan 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

7 Killed, 45 Injured As Bikaner-Guwahati Express Derails In Bengal, PM Takes Stock

The accident occurred around 5 pm in an area under the Alipurduar division of Northeast Frontier Railway, an NFR spokesperson said in Guwahati.

7 Killed, 45 Injured As Bikaner-Guwahati Express Derails In Bengal, PM Takes Stock
Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derailed in West Bengal.

Trending

7 Killed, 45 Injured As Bikaner-Guwahati Express Derails In Bengal, PM Takes Stock
outlookindia.com
2022-01-14T09:47:14+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 14 Jan 2022, Updated: 14 Jan 2022 9:47 am

At least seven people were killed and more than 45 injured when 12 coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derailed and some overturned near Domohani in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Thursday, an official said.

"Seven passengers have died so far. We recovered four bodies from the accident site while three people died in hospital," Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Moumita Godara Basu said, adding at least 45 passengers were injured in the accident.

"Since some of them are in a critical condition, the death toll may go up. We are now using cranes for removing the damaged compartments," she said, adding rescuers thoroughly searched each coach for survivors and bodies through darkness and thick fog. The injured are being treated at hospitals in Maynaguri and Jalpaiguri.

Commissioner, Railway Safety, will conduct an inquiry into the cause of the accident, a railway official said in New Delhi. The NFR said in a statement in Guwahati that the rescue operations have been completed. There were 1,053 passengers on board the train at the time of the derailment, it said, adding those stranded were provided drinking water and snacks.

A train ferrying stranded passengers to Guwahati left the accident site at 9.30 pm and is expected to reach the Assam capital around 2 am on Friday, Special DGP (Law and Order) GP Singh said. “@assampolice team is reaching accident site shortly to assist people of Assam injured in the railway accident,” Singh added in a tweet.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the tragedy when they were in the middle of an online meeting to review the Covid situation in the country with other CMs. "Spoke to Railways Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the train accident in West Bengal. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly," Modi later tweeted.

The Railways have announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of those killed in the accident, Rs 1 lakh to the grievously injured and Rs 25,000 for passengers with simple injury. President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu too expressed grief over the accident and wished speedy recovery to those injured.

"The derailment of coaches of the Bikaner-Guhawati Express near New Maynaguri, West Bengal is distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected passengers and their families. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” Kovind tweeted.

Vice President Naidu said he was deeply saddened by the loss of lives. "My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Vice President's Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has asked Energy Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati and Disaster Management and Relief Minister Govind Ram Meghwal to rush to Bagdogra Airport in West Bengal and coordinate relief efforts on behalf of the state government. 

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Kolkata Train Derailed West Bengal CM Railways National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

Covid-19 Vaccination For Children: 56k Teenagers Jabbed With First Dose In Delhi

Bikaner-Guwahati Express Derails And Overturns In Bengal's Jalpaiguri District, 3 Killed

IELTS In Pandemic: Increased Takers, Frauds, Change In Conduct

Alwar Rape Case: BJP Constitutes 4-member Committee To Probe Alleged Assault

Goa Elections 2022 | Sharad Pawar Likely To Test MVA Formula On Ground

Mukesh Verma Latest MLA To Quit BJP Ahead Of UP Elections, Here Are The Others

About 15% Rise Seen In IELTS Exam Takers In India In Covid-19 Years

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jawans Gear Up Ahead Of Army Day Parade

Jawans Gear Up Ahead Of Army Day Parade

Door-To-Door Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Begins In Snow-Laden J&K

Door-To-Door Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Begins In Snow-Laden J&K

In Pics Harnaaz Sindhu Visits Empire State Building In New York

In Pics Harnaaz Sindhu Visits Empire State Building In New York

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 3: South Africa 101/2 After India Set 212-run Target

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 3: South Africa 101/2 After India Set 212-run Target

Advertisement

More from India

Karnataka Congress Temporarily Halts Mekedatu 'Padayatra'

Karnataka Congress Temporarily Halts Mekedatu 'Padayatra'

Nagaland Govt Firm On Repeal Of AFSPA: CM Rio

Nagaland Govt Firm On Repeal Of AFSPA: CM Rio

Vaccination Centres For 15-18 Age Group To Be Opened In Schools With Operational Health Clinics

Vaccination Centres For 15-18 Age Group To Be Opened In Schools With Operational Health Clinics

Assembly Elections 2022: BJP's Central Election Committee Meets To Finalise Poll Candidates

Assembly Elections 2022: BJP's Central Election Committee Meets To Finalise Poll Candidates

Read More from Outlook

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

Ashutosh Sharma / Recent defections from the BJP have dealt a blow to its otherwise bright poll prospects in the eastern UP despite the air being thick with anti-incumbency in the western part of the state

In Goa, Sharad Pawar Likely To Test MVA Formula On Ground

In Goa, Sharad Pawar Likely To Test MVA Formula On Ground

Haima Deshpande / NCP chief Sharad Pawar plans to take the MVA winning formula to Goa and pitch for a stable government there.

Virat Kohli Talks To Stumps As DRS Controversy Hits Third Test

Virat Kohli Talks To Stumps As DRS Controversy Hits Third Test

Jayanta Oinam / An animated Virat Kohli was seen speaking right into the stump mic as India struggled to take wickets.

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Ashutosh Sharma / In an exclusive interview with Outlook, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel talks about the challenges and achievements of his government after completing three years in office.

Advertisement