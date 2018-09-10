The Website
10 September 2018 Last Updated at 8:10 am National

7 Injured In Paris Knife Attack

The incident took place approximately 10:45 local time, with the attacker armed with a knife and an iron bar injuring people.

Outlook Web Bureau
outlookindia.com
2018-09-10T08:10:43+0530

Seven people including two British tourists were wounded on Sunday after they were attacked in France's capital of Paris downtown.

The incident took place approximately 10:45 local time, with the attacker armed with a knife and an iron bar injuring people.

The attacker, who is believed to be an Afghan national, has been arrested by the French police, Sputnik quoted a local newspaper.

France, of late, has seen a rise in violent offences, with stabbing attacks and sexual assaults occurring across the country.

Last month, two people were killed and one was seriously injured in a similar knife attack in Paris. Although the terror group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack, the French prosecutors ruled that incident as a case of terrorism. (ANI)

