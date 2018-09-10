7 Injured In Paris Knife Attack

Seven people including two British tourists were wounded on Sunday after they were attacked in France's capital of Paris downtown.



The incident took place approximately 10:45 local time, with the attacker armed with a knife and an iron bar injuring people.



The attacker, who is believed to be an Afghan national, has been arrested by the French police, Sputnik quoted a local newspaper.



France, of late, has seen a rise in violent offences, with stabbing attacks and sexual assaults occurring across the country.



Last month, two people were killed and one was seriously injured in a similar knife attack in Paris. Although the terror group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack, the French prosecutors ruled that incident as a case of terrorism. (ANI)