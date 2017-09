At least seven coaches of Shaktipunj Express travelling from Jabalpur to Howrah derailed near Sonbhadra dictrict in Uttar Pradesh early this morning. However, there is no officials confirmation of any casualties at the moment.

According to the official reports, this is the third such train derailment in the state in the last month. Last month, 22 people were killed and over 150 injured, after 13 coaches of the Utkal Express jumped the rails

More details are awaited...