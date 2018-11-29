654 Indian Flapshell Turtles Including 482 Dead Recovered From Pond In UP's Etawah District

﻿
These turtles belong to a protected species under The Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 November 2018
Representative Image- Wikipedia
outlookindia.com
2018-11-29T11:14:19+0530

As many as 654 Indian flapshell turtles were recovered from a pond out of which 482 were found to be dead in Bharthana in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district on Wednesday. The remaining 172 were severely sick.

These turtles belong to Lissemys punctata species, a protected species under The Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

Based on a tip-off, the Forest Department raided the area and recovered the turtles. However, the smugglers managed to flee from the spot.

According to the Forest Department, the turtles, locally known as Sundhari, were caught from different locations by an active gang.

"The smuggled turtles are used for making soup. People also believe that they are used to increase their sex power," said Dr Ashish, environmentalist.

After fearing the arrest, the kingpin of the gang, Raj Kapoor hid the turtles in the pond. The Forest Department with the help of local police launched the operation and found turtles following the crackdown.

(ANI)

