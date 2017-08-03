62-Year-Old Woman Beaten To Death On Suspicion Of Practising Witchcraft In UP Village

In Uttar Pradesh's Maghtai village, a 62-year-old mentally-challenged woman was beaten to death by a group of people, who suspected she was a witch.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when Maan Devi went outside her house to relieve herself. She lost her way in the darkness and reached a nearby colony, they said.

A girl sleeping outside her house got scared on seeing Devi, who was wearing a white saree, and raised alarm, the police said.

Soon after, locals gathered at the spot and suspecting she was a witch, they beat her up.

By the time some women identified her, Devi was badly injured, they said.

Her family members rushed her to an Agra hospital from where she was released after first-aid but she died on the way home.

Inspector D P Sharma of Doki police station said the woman was mentally-challenged. She received an injury on her head.

The body has been sent for postmortem, he said, adding, a case of murder has been registered against two persons in the matter. (PTI)