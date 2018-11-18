61-Year-Old Telangana Man Shot Dead By Minor Boy In US

A 61-year-old man from Telangana was shot dead by a 16-year-old boy in the United States in a carjacking incident, according to information received by his relatives on Saturday.

Sunil Edla was fatally shot by the minor boy outside his residence in Ventnor City in New Jersey at around 8 p.m. on November 15 (local time).

Sunil, hailing from Medak district of Telangana, was working as a night auditor in the hospitality industry in Atlantic City.

According to local media reports, Sunil was leaving his home to work the overnight shift when the teen shot him and escaped with his car. The victim died on the spot.

The police on Friday tracked the boy and arrested him. He has been charged with murder, robbery, carjacking, and unlawful possession of a handgun.

Sunil, who had migrated to the US in 1987, was to travel to India later this month to visit his family.

According to his relatives, he had made all arrangements for a two-month trip to visit his mother for her 95th birthday and celebrate Christmas with the family.

Sunil was active in the community and was also known for playing the piano at churches in Atlantic City

IANS