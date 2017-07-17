6-Year-Old Girl, Army Jawan Killed In Ceasefire Violations By Pakistan In Poonch, Rajouri

A six-year-old girl and Indian Army soldier lost her life in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along LoC in Poonch's Balakote and Rajouri sector respectively on Monday, according to news agency ANI.

#Visuals of woman injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Rajouri's Manjakote sector (J&K)

The victims have been identified as Sajida Kafeel, 6, and Naik Muddasar Ahmed, who reportedly belonged to J&K's Tral.

#UPDATE Naik Muddasar Ahmed,belonging to J&K's Tral,lost his life in ceasefire violations by Pakistan on Indian Army posts in Rajouri sector

In a statement issued from army headquarters, the army said, " Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked firing on Indian Army posts in Rajouri sector at around 0730h today. Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively. In the fire exchange, Naik Muddasar Ahmed was grievously injured when mortar shells landed on his bunker. He was evacuated to the MI room where he succumbed to his injuries."

The statement further said: "Naik Muddasar Ahmed, 37 years, belonged to Village Duchoo, Tehsil Tral, District Pulwama, J&K and is survived by his wife Mrs Shaheena Muddasar and two children."

It described Naik Muddasar Ahmed as a brave and sincere soldier.

"He loved his job to the core. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," the army said in its statement.

Meanwhile, Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan had an exchange over the hotline on Monday with regard to ceasefire violations allegedly being committed by troops of both countries on the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir.

#WATCH Ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Rajouri's Manjakote sector (Jammu & Kashmir)

The request for the DGMO-level talks was made by Pakistan.

During the talks, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza reportedly raised the issue of Indian troops targeting their Pakistani counterparts, resulting in the death of four Pakistani soldiers in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).