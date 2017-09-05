55-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Cardiac Arrest In Train, Son Alleges 'Drunk' TTE Refused To Help

A 55-year-old woman died on a train on Sunday night allegedly after a drunk TTE refused help. She was traveling to Dhanbad from Jodhpur.

Amarjeet Prasad, son of the victim Kanchan Devi, alleged that when his mother suffered a cardiac arrest he sought help from the TTE. But the latter, instead of providing any assistance asked the boy to go back to his seat. The boy also alleged that the TTE was drunk, reported The Times of India.

Prasad told the newspaper: "My mother kept fighting for life for nearly five hours, but none of the railway doctors or persons came to help us."

When the train reached Agra Fort station, angry passengers protested against the negligence and demanded arrest of the TTE, who fled the spot.

However, station master of Agra fort, NK Agrawal said that he doesn't even drink.

"The TTE has good rapo among his colleagues and he does not even drink. Though I won't deny that he might have misbehaved with the victim's son," he said.

The TTE is being currently questioned in the state railway headquarters.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, ADRM of Jaipur division, Harish Chand Meena said that the RPF control room had received a message at 3.05 am that a woman needs medical attention.

“The RPF wanted to de-board the lady from the train. We had made the ambulance ready and contacted the doctor also but she refused to get down and wanted to be treated at Bharatpur,” he said.

Later, a message was passed to Kota division.

Alok Aggarwal, ADRM, Kota Division said that the victim was attended by the station master of Bharatpur “but she didn’t say that she wants to get down there”, the HT report adds.