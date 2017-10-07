The Website
07 October 2017 National

54000 Petrol Pumps Across India To Remain Closed On October 13 In Nationwide Strike

Representative Image/AP Photo
2017-10-07T19:34:29+0530

At least 54,000 petrol pumps across India will remain closed for 24 hours on October 13.

The strike by petrol pump dealers has been called over various demands.

However, All India Petroleum Dealers Association President Ajay Bansal told ANI that they will go on indefinite strike from October 27.

"If we don't get appropriate response from oil companies, then we will go on indefinite strike from October 27," he said.

Bansal added that their demands include dealer margins and commissions, solving discrepancies in supply and that petroleum product be included under Goods and Services Tax(GST).

Earlier, the petrol and diesel dealers strike against daily revision of petrol and diesel prices scheduled on June 16 was deferred.

The Delhi Petrol Dealers Association earlier had announced support to 'No Purchase, No Sale' call by Federation of All India Petroleum Traders (FAIPT) from June 16.

The FAIPT had threatened to go on strike from June 16 to oppose the manner in which daily price revision is proposed to be implemented.

Earlier, on June 8, state-owned oil companies such as Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, decided on a pan-India implementation of daily price revision of petrol and diesel. (PTI)

The petroleum dealers' body is for an automated system to reflect price changes from the state-run oil marketing companies.

The main concern of the dealers was that they will have to stop the sales every midnight for considerable time to change the daily rates. (ANI)

