﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  5.3-Magnitude Quake Hits Japan’s Hokkaido Island

5.3-Magnitude Quake Hits Japan’s Hokkaido Island

No tsunami warning was issued, Xinhua reported.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 October 2018
5.3-Magnitude Quake Hits Japan’s Hokkaido Island
File Photo
5.3-Magnitude Quake Hits Japan’s Hokkaido Island
outlookindia.com
2018-10-05T09:18:22+0530
Related Stories

An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale struck Japan's Hokkaido prefecture on Friday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

There were no immediate reports of injury or damage. No tsunami warning was issued, Xinhua reported.

The temblor has an epicentre at a latitude of 42.6 degrees north and a longitude of 142.0 degrees east at a depth of 30 km.

The quake logged lower 5 in parts of Hokkaido prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

More details are awaited. 

(IANS)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Tokyo Earthquake International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Minor Girl Drugged, Abducted And Raped In Uttar Pradesh
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters