5.3-Magnitude Quake Hits Japan’s Hokkaido Island

An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale struck Japan's Hokkaido prefecture on Friday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

There were no immediate reports of injury or damage. No tsunami warning was issued, Xinhua reported.

The temblor has an epicentre at a latitude of 42.6 degrees north and a longitude of 142.0 degrees east at a depth of 30 km.

The quake logged lower 5 in parts of Hokkaido prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

(IANS)