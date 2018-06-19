5 Reasons Why BJP Dumped PDP In J&K

“I am not shocked.” It was Mehbooba Mufti's first reaction at a press conference after the BJP pulled out of the alliance with the PDP in J&K on Tuesday.

Anyone who had been following the politics of J&K shouldn’t be surprised either, as it was just a matter of time before the alliance fell apart. On , the BJP finally pulled the plug on the Mufti government in J&K. Soon, she submitted her resignation to the Governor.

At a press conference in New Delhi on , BJP’s general secretary Ram Madhav said it has become impossible to continue in the government in view of the growing radicalism and terrorism in the state.

Earlier in the day, the BJP had called its cabinet ministers in Jammu and Kashmir to New Delhi for consultation with the party leadership, days after the Centre announced it would not extend the Ramzan ceasefire in the Valley.

The decision to withdraw was taken after consulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah, Madhav announced.

In 2015, the two parties had formed a coalition government after elections threw up a hung assembly, but they were ideologically divided on several issues.

Here are some of the issues that led to the rift:

The alliance had been under constant strain since April after the gang-rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl from the nomadic Muslim community of Bakarwals in Jammu’s Kathua district. Two BJP ministers, Lal Singh and Chandar Prakash Ganga, were dropped from the coalition government for participating in protests in favour of the accused.

The BJP blamed the PDP for failing to improve the security conditions in the Kashmir Valley. On , Madhav said: “The Centre did everything for the Valley. We've tried to put a full-stop to the ceasefire violations by Pakistan. The PDP has not been successful in fulfilling its promises. Our leaders have been facing a lot of difficulties from the PDP in developmental works in Jammu & Ladakh.” READ ALSO: Muscular Security Policy Will Not Work In J&K, It's Not An Enemy Territory: Mehbooba Mufti After Resignation