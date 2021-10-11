5 Coolest Characters of Amitabh Bachchan, Which Deserve More Attention

To say that superstar Amitabh Bachchan's acting prowess has touched many lives can be an understatement. Known for constantly re-inventing himself with characters and various projects, he has led by example for other actors and filmmakers in Indian cinema. From being the 'angry young man' of the film industry to delivering iconic dialogues, Bachchan's achievements cannot be highlighted enough. However, what can be highlighted are some of his performances, which could have gotten more praise than the did.

So, on Big B's birthday here's a quick of list film, which you can re-visit and fall in love with him all over again.

Shamitabh

This movie's story was definitely ahead of its time. A mute man getting himself a real-time voice over artist and becomes a superstar. In this film, not only Bahchan's character extremely on point but the movie also gives an ode to the man's deep baritone. The synchronization between Dhanush's acting and Bachchan's voice was not just entertaining but also impressive. Bachchan might have played unforgettable roles, but his role of Amitabh Sinha in 'Shamitabh' definitely deserved a louder applause.

Cheeni Kum

The angry young man became the love-struck romantic in this film, at a time when audience didn't expect Bachchan to do romantic roles succesfully. In an age where his contemporaries were playing older characters, Bachchan's character of Chef Buddhadev Gupta, came as a pleasant surprise. Many of his fans once again swooned over his acting in romantic genre and he proved that he cannot be typecast. While the film continues to give a surreal feeling when one watches it, Bachchan's acting prowess should have been hailed in this one too.

English Vinglish

Late actress Sridevi and Amitabh Bachchan in one frame. This might have been a cameo of Bachchan but his short appearance left audience with a warm, fuzzy feeling in their hearts. In a very small screen time, Bachchan played the role of a man traveling in the same flight, as Shashi (played by Sridevi). The assurance and comfort he gives Shashi on her first international flight, makes us wish for similar encounters in uncertain situations.

Immaan Dharam

The jodi of Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor remains iconic till date. This 1977 film had all the elements of an entertainer. Bachchan played the role of Ahmed Raza, a man who was a mock victim outside courts to earn his living. He was cool, funny and earnest. Besides Bachchan's bell bottoms which became a trend in the 70s, the character's look and feel was extremely stylish (Especially for a mock witness). One of the many cool avatars of the man, Ahmed Raza deserves another watch!

Sarkar 3

What is better than Amitabh Bachchan being the hero of the film? It is Amitabh Bachchan playing a grey character. Bachchan's character was so multi-layered in the film and he managed to make it look easy. His acting was dark, his dialogues were strong and his character was sharp as a needle. While the film did generate a certain buzz during the promotions, Bachchan's character should have been talked about more than it did. Also, lets not forget his salt and pepper hairstyle, his teeka and the rosemary beads around his wrist!

