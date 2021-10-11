Advertisement
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

5 Coolest Characters of Amitabh Bachchan, Which Deserve More Attention

As the superstar celebrates his 79th birthday, we revisit some of his lesser talked about performances.

5 Coolest Characters of Amitabh Bachchan, Which Deserve More Attention
Actor Amitabh Bachchan turns 79 today (October 11)

Trending

5 Coolest Characters of Amitabh Bachchan, Which Deserve More Attention
outlookindia.com
2021-10-11T18:21:53+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 11 Oct 2021, Updated: 11 Oct 2021 6:21 pm

To say that superstar Amitabh Bachchan's acting prowess has touched many lives can be an understatement. Known for constantly re-inventing himself with characters and various projects, he has led by example for other actors and filmmakers in Indian cinema. From being the 'angry young man' of the film industry to delivering iconic dialogues, Bachchan's achievements cannot be highlighted enough. However, what can be highlighted are some of his performances, which could have gotten more praise than the did.

So, on Big B's birthday here's a quick of list film, which you can re-visit and fall in love with him all over again.

Shamitabh

Amitabh Bachchan and Dhanush in a still from Shamitabh

This movie's story was definitely ahead of its time. A mute man getting himself a real-time voice over artist and becomes a superstar. In this film, not only Bahchan's character extremely on point but the movie also gives an ode to the man's deep baritone. The synchronization between Dhanush's acting and Bachchan's voice was not just entertaining but also impressive. Bachchan might have played unforgettable roles, but his role of Amitabh Sinha in 'Shamitabh' definitely deserved a louder applause.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

To watch Shamitabh on Eros Now, click here

Cheeni Kum

Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu in a still from Cheeni Kum

The angry young man became the love-struck romantic in this film, at a time when audience didn't expect Bachchan to do romantic roles succesfully. In an age where his contemporaries were playing older characters, Bachchan's character of Chef Buddhadev Gupta, came as a pleasant surprise. Many of his fans once again swooned over his acting in romantic genre and he proved that he cannot be typecast. While the film continues to give a surreal feeling when one watches it, Bachchan's acting prowess should have been hailed in this one too.

To Jukebox of Cheeni Kum on Eros Now, click here


English Vinglish

Amitabh Bachchan in English Vinglish

Late actress Sridevi and Amitabh Bachchan in one frame. This might have been a cameo of Bachchan but his short appearance left audience with a warm, fuzzy feeling in their hearts. In a very small screen time, Bachchan played the role of a man traveling in the same flight, as Shashi (played by Sridevi). The assurance and comfort he gives Shashi on her first international flight, makes us wish for similar encounters in uncertain situations.

To watch English Vinglish on Eros Now, click here

Immaan Dharam

Poster of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Immaan Dharam

The jodi of Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor remains iconic till date. This 1977 film had all the elements of an entertainer. Bachchan played the role of Ahmed Raza, a man who was a mock victim outside courts to earn his living. He was cool, funny and earnest. Besides Bachchan's bell bottoms which became a trend in the 70s, the character's look and feel was extremely stylish (Especially for a mock witness). One of the many cool avatars of the man, Ahmed Raza deserves another watch!

Sarkar 3

Amitabh Bachchan in Sarkar 3

What is better than Amitabh Bachchan being the hero of the film? It is Amitabh Bachchan playing a grey character. Bachchan's character was so multi-layered in the film and he managed to make it look easy. His acting was dark, his dialogues were strong and his character was sharp as a needle. While the film did generate a certain buzz during the promotions, Bachchan's character should have been talked about more than it did. Also, lets not forget his salt and pepper hairstyle, his teeka and the rosemary beads around his wrist!

To watch Sarkar 3 on Eros Now, click here

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Amitabh Bachchan New Delhi Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan Back On The Runway At The FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week

Kareena Kapoor Khan Back On The Runway At The FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week

Check Out Ranna Gill’s Tribal Fashion At The FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week

Naga Chaitanya Buys A New House To Shift Into While Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Continue Staying At Their Old House

Ronit Roy Recalls Getting No Offers After Successful Film Debut

Nikki Tamboli Slammed On Twitter For Asking On ‘Bigg Boss 15’, “Who Is Jay Bhanushali?”

Kangana Ranaut Has A Hilarious Response to 'Thalaivii' Trending In Pakistan

Celebs Pour In Their Wishes For Amitabh Bachchan On His 79th Birthday

5 Films Where Amitabh Bachchan Had A Gem Of A Performance

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

No Bail For Aryan Khan Today, Court Defers Hearing To Wednesday

No Bail For Aryan Khan Today, Court Defers Hearing To Wednesday

‘Dune’ Director Denis Villeneuve Was 'Fascinated' By The 1965 Novel Written by Frank Herbert

‘Dune’ Director Denis Villeneuve Was 'Fascinated' By The 1965 Novel Written by Frank Herbert

Amitabh Bachchan Steps Down As Face Of Paan Masala Brand After Backlash From Fans

Amitabh Bachchan Steps Down As Face Of Paan Masala Brand After Backlash From Fans

5 Most Underrated Songs From Amitabh Bachchan’s Films

5 Most Underrated Songs From Amitabh Bachchan’s Films

Read More from Outlook

What’s Driven The Nifty Above 18,000

What’s Driven The Nifty Above 18,000

Rajiv Ranjan Singh / Nifty moved up quite quickly, as against most other Asian indices that were trading in the red. The other exceptions apart from Nifty were Hang Seng and Nikkei.

J&K: Five Army Personnel Killed In Gunfight With Terrorists In Poonch

J&K: Five Army Personnel Killed In Gunfight With Terrorists In Poonch

Outlook Web Desk / Five Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed in a fierce gunfight with terrorists during an anti-insurgency operation in Poonch district of J&K.

IPL 2021, Eliminator: Virat Kohli's RCB Face Eoin Morgan's KKR In Sharjah

IPL 2021, Eliminator: Virat Kohli's RCB Face Eoin Morgan's KKR In Sharjah

PTI / In the league phase, RCB and KKR shared the honours in the head-to-head count. RCB won the first leg by 38 runs, then KKR took the return fixture by nine wickets.

'India Never Had A More Decisive Govt': PM Modi Launches Indian Space Association

'India Never Had A More Decisive Govt': PM Modi Launches Indian Space Association

Outlook Web Desk / Echoing the prime minister's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the ISpA will help in making India self-reliant, technologically advanced and a leading player in the space arena.

Advertisement