5 Best Value-For-Money Motorcycles Upto 400cc

As much as we love to see exotic and expensive bikes, the fact remains that the Indian two-wheeler market is a price conscious and value driven one. We love to get more for less - more power, more features at a relatively lower price tag. So here’s a list of five motorcycles available in the most value for money spectrum from 110cc to 400cc.

Upto 125cc: Bajaj Discover 125

Priced below Rs 60,000, the Discover 125 retails for almost as much as top-spec 110cc motorcycles. So effectively, for the price of a 110cc motorcycle, you can buy a more powerful 125cc bike. It is not bare basic either. The Discover 125 gets LED DRLs, semi-digital instrument console, alloy wheels and an optional disc brake. Its 124.6cc air-cooled motor makes 11PS of power and 10.8Nm of torque and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The rear twin shock absorbers too claim to offer the best in class suspension travel. The Discover 125 is available in two variants: Drum (Rs 57,165) and Disc (Rs 59,488) (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

Upto 160cc: TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS’ latest offering, the RTR 160 4V carries forward the design and features of its larger sibling, the RTR 200 4V. The number of variants on offer means there is something for everyone. For starters, you have the option of Carb and Fi. And then in the carb variant, you have front disc/ rear drum and front disc/rear disc variants. The 159.7cc motor makes 16.8PS in the Fi trim and 16.5PS in carb guise. Its double cradle split frame gets Showa tuned front forks and rear monoshock. You also get Pirelli tyres as an optional extra. Prices for the RTR 160 4V start at Rs 82,810 for the carb front disc/ rear drum variant and go up to Rs 85,810 for the carb front disc/ rear disc variant and Rs 91,810 for the fuel-injected variant. (All prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

Upto 200cc: TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0

The Apache RTR 200 has a features list as long as its name. For starters, it is the only bike in its segment to get a dual-channel ABS and slipper clutch. Like the RTR 160, its 200cc motor also comes in carburetted and fuel-injected versions. The carb variant makes 20PS, while the fuel injected one makes 20.5PS. Suspension setup consists of race tuned KYB front forks and rear monoshock. The Carb variant costs Rs 97,005, while the Fi version is priced at Rs 1,09,705. Interestingly, ABS is available only in the carb variant which retails for Rs 1,10,805. (All prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

Upto 300cc: Kawasaki Ninja ABS

The recent localisation move has made the Kawasaki Ninja 300 the most affordable twin-cylinder motorcycle in India. In fact, the Ninja 300’s new asking price of Rs 2.98 lakh makes it even more affordable than its smaller naked cousin, the Z250, which is priced at Rs 3.08 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom India). This localisation move has some benefits other than price too. The IRC tyres, for instance, have been replaced by MRFs that feel grippier and give a better sense of stability while riding. You also get a dual-channel ABS, which coupled with the new tyres has cut down braking distance by a large margin. What has remained unchanged, however, is the power output. Its 296cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin motor makes 39PS of power and 27Nm of torque. With these new updates, the Ninja 300 is a fantastic value for money proposition.

Upto 400cc: KTM 390 Duke

This here is probably the best value for money bike under 400cc, irrespective of segments. The performance, underpinnings and sheer amount of features will put most middleweight 600cc motorcycles to shame. For starters, you get all LED lighting, adjustable levers and a full colour TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity, among others. The 373cc liquid-cooled motor is an enthusiast’s delight. It makes 43.5PS of power and 37Nm of torque. The KTM 390 Duke also gets ride by wire and slipper clutch. Its engine is nestled inside a trellis frame with WP front forks and a WP rear monoshock. You also get sticky Metzeler Sportec M5 radial tyres shod on 17-inch alloys. Braking is via a 320mm front disc with ByBre radial calipers. You get dual-channel ABS with three modes - On, Off and Supermoto, which switches off ABS only on the rear wheel. With all these features and performance, the 390 Duke costs just Rs 2.42 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

