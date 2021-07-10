42 Per Cent Of Ministers With Criminal Cases Against Them : ADR Reports

Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on its latest report claimed that 42 per cent of the Cabinet which consists of 78 ministers, have declared criminal cases against them . Four of them in fact are having cases related to attempt to murder, according to the report.

During the major cabinet reshuffle, as many as 15 new cabinet ministers and 28 ministers of state were sworn in on Wednesday, taking the total strength of the council of ministers to 78.

Of all the ministers analysed, 33 (42 per cent) have declared criminal cases against themselves, said the Association for Democratic Reforms report citing their poll affidavits.

About 24 or 31 per cent ministers have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, robbery etc.

Nisith Pramanik from Cooch Behar constituency who has been appointed as the Minister of State for Home Affairs has declared a case related to murder (IPC Section-302) against himself. At 35, he is also the youngest minister in the Cabinet.

Four ministers have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section-307). They are - John Barla, Pramanik, Pankaj Choudhary and V Muraleedharan

Out of the ministers analysed, 70 (90 per cent) are crorepatis and the average assets per minister is Rs.16.24 crore.

Four ministers have declared more than Rs 50 crore worth of assets. They are Jyotiraditya Scindia, Piyush Goyal, Narayan Tatu Rane and Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

(With PTI Inputs)

